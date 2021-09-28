The minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has tasked staff in parastatals, boards and agencies under the ministry to acquire relevant teaching qualifications or risk being pushed out of the system.

He said all staff under the ministry must have teaching qualification to suit the current global challenges in education.

The minister made the emphasis at the 1st Graduation ceremony of PDE students organised by the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Kaduna in collaboration with Nana Aishat Memorial College of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State, held at NBAIS headquarters, Kaduna.

Represented by the director of secondary education in the ministry, Hajiya Binta Abdulkadir, the minister tasked all staff especially those without teaching background to enroll for education courses to secure their appointments.

While congratulating the over 1,000 graduands of the Post Diploma in Education programme, Mallam Adamu applauded NBAIS management for facilitating and encouraging their staff to acquire relevant qualification.

“I urged you not to relent even after acquiring PDE but strive harder to enroll for Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN programme.

“That will give you an upper hand and ensure your continued stay as a staff under the ministry,” the minister said.

Earlier, the registrar, NBAIS, Prof Muhammad Shafi’u Abdullahi said the board has collaborated with Nana Aishat Memorial College of Education, Ilorin to key into the Ministry of Education’s policy.

He said the two-year PDE programme is the first phase for the staff of board and pledged commitment to ensure that staff members without relevant qualifications acquired it in subsequent phases of the collaboration.