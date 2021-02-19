BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Following the increasing level of insecurity in Nigeria the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Benue State Chapter has called on the Federal Government to stop the policy of visa on arrival enable Security agencies check the influx of Armed herdsmen in the Country.

State Chairman of CAN Rev Akpen Leva who made the appeal yesterday during a briefing called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast to save the country from another civil war and anarchy.

Rev. Leva said the association is worried the President’s policy on open visa or visa on arrival, saying the impact of this on Nigeria and Nigerians is simply the influx of herdsmen into the country.

“As patriotic Nigerians we believe that the unity of every country is its strength, but what we are are experiencing now, we are worried that our unity is being eroded by the inaction and anti people’s policies of the President”

CAN also called on the FG to proscribe the Violent Fulani socio cultural organizations like Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore , Fulani Nationality Movement and Fulani Herders Association among other violent Fulani extremist groups as was done in the case of IPOB, even as he said records available clearly show that Fulani are the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the World.

He again called on the FG to act fast by enforcing the open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law and for the National Assembly to legislate the implementation of the law to compelled Cattle tested to ranch their cattle.

The Chairman further lamented on the abduction of about 27 students, 3 staff and 12 family members from Government Science College, Kagara, in Niger State by unknown gunmen, saying this clearly shows that the Country’s unity is at risk.

“One student was reportedly killed by the abductors. This is unimaginable. What is happening does not speak well of our great country and this is why we again call on Mr. president to take steps capable of eradicating all criminal elements in the society.”