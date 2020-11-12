Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is calling for applications from non-profit organizations and social enterprises in Africa for its 2021 Grant Cycle which opened on Monday 9th November 2020 and expected to close on Monday 30th November 2020.

Armed with a vision to leverage relationships to create effective social impact solutions across Africa and with a mission to build sustainable societies by engaging initiatives that unleash potential and empowers beneficiaries, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation has remained resolute as a grant-making nonprofit organization established in 2016 to support local, national and regional non–profit organizations working to address challenges and associated vulnerabilities across the African Continent.

Since its establishment, ACT Foundation has worked to provide innovative solutions to social, economic, and environmental challenges and build sustainable communities by supporting local, national, and regional non-profit organizations working to address challenges and associated vulnerabilities across the African Continent.

Since the first grant cycle in 2017, a total of 62 grantees have benefited from funding and partnership opportunities to contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of the continent.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Osayi Alile, “the 5th Grant Cycle has come at a time when the growth of economies around the world has slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for non-profit organizations and social enterprises in Africa to stay resilient cannot be overemphasized.

This underscores our commitment to continue to promote social innovation for economic recovery as well as, growth and development of sustainable African communities”.

Some past grantees include: LEAP Africa, Fate Foundation, Women in Management and Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Live Your Dreams Africa (LYDA), Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Postpartum Support Network, Westfield Development Initiative (WDI), Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, MamaMoni, Life Bank etc.

The thematic areas for the fifth Grant Cycle are:

Health: Malaria, Maternal and Child Health, and prevalent cancer cases such as Breast Cancer, Cervical Cervical and Prostate Cancer;

Entrepreneurship: Vocational Education, Skills Acquisition, Financial literacy, and inclusion;

Environment: Waste Management, Sustainable Water Solutions, and Sanitation;

Leadership: Youth Leadership Development and Thought Leadership.

To participate, applicants must be a not-for-profit/non-governmental organization registered under the relevant laws of the country where it is implementing; the organization must be a registered entity for not less than two (2) years; be directly responsible for the preparation and management of any proposed project and not acting as an intermediary.

Other criteria include: applicants must implement the Program/Initiative in Nigeria or within Africa and the proposed project must be innovative and impact-driven with a maximum of 12 months in duration and must comply with a specific timeline as stipulated in the application documents.

After the application phase, initial screening will be conducted to ascertain eligibility after which potential grantees will be required to provide additional documents to support their application.

The shortlisted applications will be graded by a jury of development and subject matter experts using a 2-step process before the final grantees are announced and awarded.