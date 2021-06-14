The 2nd edition of the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme has been scheduled to hold between June 26 and 27, 2021 in Bauchi.

This year’s edition of talent hunt tagged, ‘Engr. Noah Dallaji Legacy Project, is expected to feature players between ages 16 and 18 will be discovered and mentored by big names in Nigeria’s soccer history.

Chairman of the foundation, Engr Noah Dallaji, while announcing the programme at a press conference in Abuja, said ACTDF’s vision and mission were to discover and develop Nigerian talents with the ultimate aim of developing the country.

According to him, it is important to develop the natural talent of youths in order to maximize opportunities for a purposeful life.

“Every man has something in him that can be activated and be useful in life. So you must try and discover why you came into this world and begin to be useful not only to ourselves but for the greater good of society,” he said.

Dallaji further states that the legacy project would continue to progress as an annual event while assuring that the next edition would attract greater numbers of soccer legends and participants.

Project coordinator and former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Babayaro, said the event proper would be preceded by an open selection process where the selected talents would be camped and mentored by the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Eguavoen, Senegalese ex-international El Hadji Diouf and Stephen Appiah of Ghana.

He said, “Successful participants will be taken to the ACTDF Academy in Abuja and trained before exposing them to foreign trials.”