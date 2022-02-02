An actress, Shalewa Ashafa, has revealed that acting does not give her much money to take care of all her needs, saying she ventured into other things to keep body and soul together.

The 27-year-old actress, who spoke during an interview with journalists, said: “To be honest, in this economy that we’re in, no profession or job can solely take care of all your bills. I have other things that I do to supplement acting.

“I run a small business called The Next Door Bakery. I plan opening more businesses soon.”

She refuted claims on some online platforms regarding her marital status, purportedly describing her married, stating that she is still single.

Shalewa, however, admitted that the marriage prank she did during the COVID-19 lockdown has continued to hunt her.

According to her, “I pulled a silly marriage prank during the COVID lockdown out of boredom on my Instagram. I did a wedding photoshoot for a magazine with my colleague, Udoka Oyeka and I decided to prank people that we got married when posting the pictures.

“Before I knew it, all the blogs had put up the story. No! I am not married to anyone at the moment.”

The multi-tasking actress, who hails from Ijebu-Ode local government area of Ogun State, noted that her interest in acting started as a child at the age of seven and that the flair began as a result of her family’s engagement in the movie industry.

