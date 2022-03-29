A Nigerian activist, Idris Usman, has called on the United Nations to investigate the report of biological laboratories found in Ukraine during the Russian special military operation.

According to Usman, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the whole world the harmful effects of biolabs, where more than 5 million have people died.

Usman said that there had been media reports that Washington used its biological laboratories in Africa and other parts of the world, including Ukraine for national security and this should be thoroughly investigated.

“Many African countries, as well as China, have acknowledged the reliability of this evidence and stated that the United States should publicly disclose information about its biological research facilities in the country.

“The biolabs are aimed researching of particularly dangerous pathogens to develop biological warfare agents, as well as testing new drugs with unexplored side effects on the local population. The main attention is paid to researching of particularly dangerous pathogens and testing of the latest drugs. Americans prefer to conduct these activities on alien territories belonging to Africa, since most of the international legal norms in this area are not mandatory for most states in the region.

“The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly drawn attention to the military biological programmes that are being implemented by the Pentagon in post-Soviet countries, including on the territory of Ukraine.

“The Pentagon’s Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) is the project’s customer, and a corporation linked with the military department, notably Black and Veatch, is involved in project implementation. The work is being done in three primary areas, according to the Pentagon.

“The first is the monitoring of the biological situation in the proposed areas for the deployment of military contingents from NATO member states.

The second is the collecting of harmful microbe strains and their transfer to the United States.

“Since 2021, the Pentagon has been implementing the project “Diagnostics, Surveillance and Prevention of Zoonotic Diseases in the Armed Forces of Ukraine” with a total funding of $11.8 million. In 2020-2021, the German Defence Ministry conducted a study of pathogens of the Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic disease in Ukraine, as well as of fever, leptospirosis, meningitis, Hantaviruses as part of the Ukrainian-German initiative to ensure biological security at the external borders of the European Union,” he said

