A rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High in Abuja to restrain the federal government, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of Niger Delta Affairs from reconstituting the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) without completing ongoing forensic audit of the commission.

Lori-Ogbebor who addressed newsmen in Lagos yesterday demanded immediate release of the result of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/744/2021 filed last Thursday, by her lawyers, Patrick Oganwu, A .Odigbo and E.S Ukudejor maintained that, ‘’ an order of injunction restraining the first defendant from reconstituting the Board of Niger Delta Commission (NDDC) or appointing anybody or persons into the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission pending the completion of the forensic audit ordered by the first defendant and a receipt of the said Report from the third defendant.

“An order of this Honourable Court restraining the first defendant from acting on any advice with regards to constituting the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) or appointing persons into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission without receiving a copy of the audited forensic report and thereafter immediately issuing a White Paper on same.’’

The activist who dismissed calls for the inauguration of the disbanded board of the commission also urged the federal government not to yield to pressure being mounted by certain individuals and groups to force the government to inaugurate NDDC Board.

According to her, it would not make any sense for the president to inaugurate another board when the findings of the forensic audit of the NDDC had not been made known.

“We all have been waiting for the result of the forensic audit. We must know the or how else do we move on from this rot created by the so called big men of the Niger Delta,’’ she fumed.