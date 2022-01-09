Some activists from the North have begun a campaign to support the federal government’s peace efforts in the region.

Tagged #NorthIsHealing Campaign, the group said the movement was dedicated towards the healing, resettlement and rehabilitation process of northern Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the convener, Suleiman Dogara, said Nigerians must rally round President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its quest to bring lasting peace in the country.

He said things could have been worse if the Buhari administration had not taken a proactive step as it did in the last six years to decimate the Boko Haram group and other terrorist groups in the country.

Quoting a Human Rights Watch report released in 2016, Dogara recalled that over 10,000 Nigerians were killed by terrorists between 2010 and early 2015 while two million were displaced.

By the beginning of 2015, he added that Boko Haram had seized control of 17 local government areas across parts of the northeast in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe states.

owever, Dogara recounted the instant success made by troops following Buhari’s emergence with former the chief of army staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd) leading the charge.

The activists said not only did Boko Haram receive a “bloody nose” from Maiduguri to Abuja and other parts of the country, but they were also flushed to the fringes of the Lake Chad.

Dogara added that the armed forces had achieved this by working with other security agencies to build on the solid legacies for the good of Nigeria.

The group said the level of collaboration among sister security agencies played a vital role in turning the tide in favour of the nation.

Comrade Dogara also commended the intelligence network in the country which forestalled invasion of the country by terrorists due to timely warning by the appropriate agencies.

He said the essence of the campaign was to tell pessimists that things were getting better.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians not to succumb to pessimists who pray and wish that things get worse.

Dogara noted that the success recorded by troops had made it possible for agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency and North-East Development Commission to be able to freely move materials to the most remote parts of the country to provide aid to IDPs and rebuild the North.

The activists urged President Buhari and troops to maintain the momentum till the nation is rid of the remaining criminal elements.