By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Environmental activists have called on the federal government to hasten the clean-up of impacted environment in Ogoniland as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The activists made their position known in Port Harcourt, while speaking at the first annual general meeting of Oilwatch Nigeria, which was attended by over 50 participants.

Speaking at the meeting, executive director of Health of the Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, stated that what the people of Ogoni were passing through could be termed ecocide.

Bassey said: “The total destructions and dislocation of an environment and the livelihood of the people. We pray that the cleanup process should be hastened up and made faster to yield rapid changes that is envisaged by the people of the region.

“The Ogoni people have been very resilient in the struggles for environmental justice and we must ensure that we keep up with the struggles to halting all aspects of extractions in the region.

“There is need for us to remember that pollution is not only accidental but it is majorly political in this part of the world and we must always take note of this in our struggles to defend our environment. Ken Saro Wiwa started the struggles and the young people must continue in that path if we must birth the environmental justice he fought and died for.”

On her part, the executive director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Emem Okon, stressed need for regular monitoring and documentation of changes in the environment to aid in effective decision making in all sectors.

Also speaking, acting executive director of the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Chima Williams, stated that the campaign was very clear from the perspective of Oilwatch and that if fossil fuel cannot be extracted without degrading the environment, then it should be left in the soil.

