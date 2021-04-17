By Danjuma Joseph |

Over 5,200 children have been admitted in hospitals in Nasarawa State due to acute malnutrition from August 2020.

The chief nutrition officer in the state, Hajiya Halima Yusuf, disclosed this yesterday in Lafia during a high level advocacy dialogue on nutrition in the state.

Speaking on the nutrition situation in the state between 2014 and 2020, Yusuf said cases of malnutrition and other related conditions, especially stunted growth and wasting in children had continued to rise over the years.

She said out of the number of children admitted in various healthcare centres across the state, 81 of them died while over 2000 had recovered.

Nasarawa State chairman, Committee on Food and Nutrition, Alhaji Osama Abdul who is also the director, planning in the state Ministry of Finance, said as part of efforts to tackle malnutrition, the multi sectoral action plan with financial implications of over N3 billion had been developed for approval by the state governor.

The executive secretary, Civil Society-Scaling up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS- SUNN), Mrs Beatrice Eluaka, described the level of malnutrition in the state as alarming.

She stressed the need for the state government to adopt local solution to address the trend rather than depending on foreign assistance.