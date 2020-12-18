Politics all over the world is a very serious business – an engaging and interesting vocation. Misfits, political misfits, that is, can only dabble into it to their detriment. It is not a vocation for the moral Lilliputians either. In saner climes, it is a call to duty.

Back home in Nigeria, the reverse is the case. Here people take a plunge into politics to feather their nests; to satisfy their inordinate cravings for all manner of acquisitive propensities. Bereft of any scruples, service to humanity is the least of their preoccupations.

But in the midst of this seeming scary scenario, are a few patriotic Nigerians who have pointedly refused to get sucked into the vortex of what one of my friends described as ‘’fair weather club’’, but instead opted to tread the path of honour by engaging in the productive politics of development. One of such politicians is the redoubtable Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, member representing Mayobelwa/Jada/Toungo/Ganye Federal Constituency of Adamawa State and current chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Army.

Indeed, Hon Namdas is a rare bred politician and intellectual of high repute and a redoubtable administrator. In Adamawa State, his image towers like a meteor, appreciated by all and sundry. Adamawa State may be one of the states in the North hampered by lack of accelerated development, but with some justification, prides itself as the ‘’Home of Beauty’’. Among other achievements, the state has produced Nigeria’s former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and several other prominent sons and daughters, including Hon Namdas, renowned Journalist/politician, and Spokesman of the 8th National Assembly.

A man’s greatness, it is often said, does not consist of what he has or the amount of wealth he has garnered for himself, but rather how much such a man has been able to use that which God has entrusted under his care to support and assist the less privileged, and those who were not fortunate to be blessed like him. Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas happens to fall into the category of those who have been making positive impact in the lives of the less privileged in the society.

It is stating the obvious that come 2023; the people of Adamawa State will need the services of this humble man to pilot its affairs as the executive governor of the state. Considering his antecedents and the dogged way and manner he has discharged the responsibilities entrusted into his care so far, either in appointive or elective capacities, entrusting him with higher responsibility poses no challenge at all because the tendency and capacity to deliver is already part of his life.

At this juncture, it is apposite to advice the All Progressives Congress (APC) that though 2023 is still three years away from here, it is better for the party to make hay while the sun is still shining. A stitch in time, it is often said, saves nine. The main opposition party in Adamawa State must wake up from its slumber, if it hopes to dislodge the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023. Already, PDP is preparing the ground for the APC to take over on account of its monumental failure. Of all the lofty programmes the PDP administration in the state has enunciated, none of them has been satisfactorily implemented. It is an open secret that the ruling party in the state is long on official platitudes, but miserably short in implementation.

Similarly, there is the urgent need to caution APC to down play its rigid fidelity to zoning formula in picking its candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial race. It should rather focus its attention on picking a candidate that has huge electoral value, a candidate that is reliable and with a sizeable percentage of integrity. Unlike its counterpart, the quota system which is enshrined in the construction, Zoning is an unconstitutional patchwork designed to provide crutches for the politically lame to ascend into political offices. Little wonder, mediocres today occupy sensitive offices that are way beyond their capacity. In a nutshell, if APC insists on zoning and in the process picks a wrong candidate, that singular act could cost the party a huge electoral fortune. Tufiakwa!!!

Second, in picking its candidate for the 2023 guber race, APC must maintain a reasonable distance from candidates that may turn out to be political liabilities, I mean candidates that have no electoral values. In the same vein, it is advisable that the party resolves all its internal crises before the 2023 general elections.

Equally worrisome is the fact, that the state lacks charismatic leaders capable of maintaining strict discipline within its fold and attracting membership. It is quite unfortunate, that those with the requisite qualities have decided to shy away from taking up such leadership positions for reasons best known to them.

It is on this note, that it is advisable that in searching for a suitable candidate to fly its flag in the 2023 guber election, APC should beam its searchlight in the direction of Hon Namdas, who has all the qualities needed to give PDP a good run for their money. Namdas, the two-time member of the House of Representatives once served as chief press secretary to Governor Boni Haruna of Adamawa State, where he proved his mettle that his record as the best graduating student of International Institute of Journalism, Abuja in 1998 was not a fluke. Equally of note, is the fact that Namdas was deputy governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to Engr Markus Gundiri with whom the duo contested Adamawa governorship race in February 2012, and in which the duo emerged the first runner up to the winner of that contest. Namdas cut his political teeth when he was appointed as the director-general of Atiku Support Group, an influential political campaign platform that was founded by Atiku Abubakar under the Olusegun Obasanjo presidency.

After winning election for the second time into the House of Representatives in 2019 ostensibly due to quality representation of his constituency, Namdas joined the race for the speakership of the House. His campaign received popular support but several factors including zoning of the position to the South West geo-political zone and the issue of ranking (seniority) forced him to drop his ambition.

This humble man from Ganye local government area is a unique politician who has consistently advanced the cause of the hoi polloi and taken commendable positions on several issues bordering on the state of the nation. It is worthy of note, that he does this with candour and audacity that runs counter to selfish motivations. Despite the high positions he has attained in life, Namdas remains a man of amazing simplicity. Not for him a life of ostentation or extravagance associated with politicians of today.

–Alhamdu lives in Jambutu Ward, Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa State