In 2015, the wind of change that blew across the nation’s political firmament touched down in Adamawa state as the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), Jubrilla Bindow won the governorship against the PDP, which had been in control since 1999. However, the victory was shortlived as the PDP staged a comeback in 2019 sending the APC packing from the Yola Government House.

The APC’s loss of governorship to the PDP in 2019 was majorly caused by two factors. First, the unresolved internal crisis that engulfed the APC with Governor Bindow being accused of not doing enough to reconcile aggrieved members. Secondly, the influence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was the presidential candidate of the PDP also played a significant role in the PDP’ss victory.

Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections, the APC in Adamawa has commenced consultations and activities to ensure that it takes over power from the Governor Ahmadu Fintiri led administration in the state.

Hence, the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on army, Hon. Abdulrazak Sa’ad Namdas representing Jada/Ganye/Mayo Belwa/Toungo federal constituency is said to be the man carrying the burden of repositioning the APC ahead of the herculean task of unseating the PDP. Coincidentally, Namdas, a second-timer in the House is the Representative of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the House of Representatives.

Hon. Namdas who has already indicated intention to seek APC’s governorship ticket and contest the 2023 elections is said to have sent shivers down the spine of the incumbent administration of Governor Fintiri and the PDP generally. Some political analysts are of the view that the threat of a Namdas candidature has become obvious that the governor’s camp is trying to cajole him into jettisoning his gubernatorial ambition.

In one of such attempts, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Fintiri on Social Mobilization, Hon. Victor Dogo, in an article in the state-owned newspaper, The Scope, dated June 5-11, 2021 advised Namdas not to contest for governor. In the article titled, “Namdas biggest mistake”, he said among other things that “Hon. Namdas may not be a bad politician as a person but he may not fly when credible policians like Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Unaru Fintiri are occupying the nation’s political space”. Many analysts have said Namdas is being singled out by the governors aides among the many aspirants even when he is yet a candidate because he is the only person that can send the PDP packing in Adamawa state.

According to a former legal Adviser of APC in the state, Barr. Pwamaddi Shagnah, “If I were the governor’s aide, I will say the same. He is simply threatened by the strength, the acceptability and high electoral value of Namdas. It is what is making them to be agitated and making comments like that. I am from Numan Federation and my people who are even in PDP are saying if you bring Namdas as candidate we will vote for him”

Although, there are about 10 aspirants who have so far indicated interest to contest under the banner of the APC, Namdas, however, showed prospects of a formidable aspirant last week at the launch of his southern senatorial zone campaign office in Numan. The event was witnessed by a mammoth crowd of stakeholders and party supporters who expressed the desire to work for him.

Addressing the crowd at the occasion, Namdas said “I am the son of the soil; I am the son of the downtrodden. I started from the scratch to the top. I have gone through the leadership processes. I haven’t said I was born at the top, rather I started from the ground and God is lifting me up, so I know all the challenges the poor man is facing in Adamawa, I have seen them all”.

On his capacity to deliver, Namdas said, “I am highly experienced in governance. I have been in. government from 1999 till date. I have gained experience from working in the executive arm in Adamawa state to the National Assembly where I even served as a member of the international parliament. I will deliver the dividends of democracy”.

He said: “You will see that the campaigns that will be coming will be issued-based. We should stop seeing politics as a dirty game. As much as the population of people here is very large, there hasn’t been any fighting, everything has been done in an orderly fashion.

“We have not said anything against anybody. What we have been able to do is tell the people what I have to offer and that I have the capacity to lead the state. This is the message that we are sending, it is now left for the people to decide”.

Speaking on Namdas efforts in reconciling APC members and his chances, a former commissioner for women affairs in Governor Murtala Nyako administration and the coordinator of the Women for Namdas Organisation, Hajiya Halima Mohammed-Hayatu said “Our party is strong and standing firm; we will continue with the reconciliation. We will continue to support Hon. Namdas to promote cohesion in the party. We actually know that we are better off prepared for elections.Team Namdas is not only reconciling APC members we have even convinced others to join the party like Adamawa ADC, which collapsed its entire structure into APC. APC is getting stronger by the day and this means PDP is getting weaker also. We have achieved about eighty percent of reconciliation and this is a good mark.

“More importantly, Hon Namdas reached out to those that lost out during our party’s congress, some of those who lost out were angry. Some of them wanted to leave the party, but Hon. Namdas called them back. He pleaded with them that they should remain in the APC, so we can all work together to return the party to winning ways.

“So, Namdas has worked so hard to build bridges and reconcile aggrieved members and this singular act of his endeared him to people. He is the only one with governorship aspiration that has visited the 21 LGs in Adamawa. So the peace that he has brought to the APC, the bridges he has built has made people in the APC love Namdas across the 21 LGs.

“So far, it is only Namdas who we know and he has as high as ninety percent of our members behind him. It just may be too late for anyone coming after him”.

A staunch member of APC and former commissioner for justice and Attorney General of Adamawa state, Barr. Ibrahim Tahir said “Namdas has done so much and he is incomparable to all others in the state in similar position. He is serious-minded with the interest of the people at heart. He is willing and prepared to serve the state and with his educational background and political experience and credibility, the APC have someone to dislodge PDP”

Also speaking the same vein, a former member of the House of Representatives that represented Mubi north/Mubi south Federal constituency, Hon. Abdulrahman Shaibu said “When the APC lost the governorship in 2019, some of our members defected to PDP. But with Hon. Namdas carrying the party on his shoulders, we have been able to create awareness, reignite peoples interest and as a result, the APC is getting stronger in the state. Because of Namdas, even though the PDP is the ruling party in the state, it is as if it does not exist in Adamawa.

“For now, Namdas is the only aspirant we know has indicated interest to contest for governor; for the rest, we are only seeing billboards and posters and nobody has come to us. Namdas is funding the party and making it to grow.

“He won elections to the House of Representatives in 2015 and became chairman of the committee on media and public affairs and now in his second term, he is the chairman of the House committee on army. And our main problem in Adamawa is insecurity and he has already learnt a lot from being chairman of the committee on army.

“So, bringing all these together, we believe he will give us the best. And if you look at the people supporting him, they are people who are grounded in politics. So, we are talking about someone with grassroots and cognate experience and not ad hoc arrangement”

“But as I talk with you today, Hon. Namdas already have four local government areas in his kitty- his constituency is a sure banker for him and we believe other local government’s in the zone will also support him. Up till today, nobody, whether in APC or PDP has indicated interest to run for governor in the southern zone.

“He is the only aspirant that has come out so far. So, if he is able to get the nine local government’s in his zone, which is the largest, he will need little efforts in other zones to scale through.

To a former Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Mohammed Abdul Mayas, “We are supporting Namdas because of his antecedents, his acceptability both in the APC, the PDP and other political parties and indeed throughout the state. In fact, there are many stakeholders in PDP who are ready to team up with us to work for Namdas”