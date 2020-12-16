By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Adamawa state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained its 57 former state EXCOs to serve in interim capacity for the next six months.

The new state party committee comprises of 36 state and 21 local government EXCOs, headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal as state chairman, Wafarniyi Theman, Secretary and Mohammed Abdullahi to serve as Public Relations Officer (PRO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The new committee is expected to conduct the forthcoming party registration of new and old members, as well as to ensure reconciliation among the aggrieved member and conduct word and LGAs congress to restore unity ahead of the 2023 elections.

The new state PRO said officials of the African Democratic Party (ADC), participated in the inauguration as plans are on top gear to ensure merger between the party and ADC in the state.

The new Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Ibrahim Bilal, urged new and old members of the party to come together and strengthen the party structures for future elections.

APC and ADC had discussed political marriage led by Prof. Tahir Mamman, led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, where the two parties agreed to merge as one.

Barrister Aji Kamale administered oath office on the interim members of the party.