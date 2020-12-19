ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Adamawa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has received decampees Saturday, where the party promised to win 2023 polls from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Governor Bala Ngillari; Sen for Adamawa North Zone, Ishaku Abbo; the state governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019, Chief Emmanuel Bello; and governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2019, Sen Abdulazeez Nyako were among those received by the party.

They were received along their supporters in Yola as part of the merger accord by the two parties.

The case of ADC’s Abdulazeez Nyako was particularly so as it was a virtual collapse of the entire party structure following earlier merger talks with the APC, although a ceremony to give legal backing to this merger is slated for a later date.

The leading new members spoke through representatives, who all canvassed level playing ground for new and old APC members alike.

They also all pledged the sort of support that the APC would need to take the governorship of the state.

They spoke against wideheld perception that the APC whose Jibrilla Bindow was governor and party candidate towards the 2019 election, lost that election because of disunity in the APC.

The new members urged the APC leadership to work out ways to cement unity so that the party could speak with one voice come 2023.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, state APC Caretaker Chairman, assured fairplay for all new and old members.

He said APC as a rebranded new party that will be a new party altogether in terms of membership as its forthcoming registration exercise would be admitting all members as new.

The party is willing to carry everyone along Bilak promised.

The party PRO Mohammed Abdullahi, described the development as home coming for the defectors.