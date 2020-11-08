ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon Aminu Iya Abbas says, it is untrue and cocked information to misleading public that his house was attacked by unknown gunmen and two of his family members kidnapped.

The Speaker who spoke to LEADERSHIP through Hon Japheth Kefas, chairman house standing committee on information of assembly on sunday confimed that, there was no such attack on the speaker’s house.

“The news making the round that, spesker’s house was attack was a blantant lie on the personality of the Speaker.”

Kefas who is also member representing Gombi constituency, expressed worry of the assembly, over the fake news as it did not contain aiota of truth.

“Nobody invaded the speaker’s house, neither an attack was carried out, nor his family members abducted.

‘The assembly is disturbed with the fake information as reported by one of the national daily.

” I want to confirm catigorically the news is lies and we are refuting it in its totality.

“There was nothing like attack on the speaker’s residence.

A national daily (Not LEADERSHIP Newspaper) reported that unknown gunmen broke into the residence allegedly with the intent of kidnapping the speaker, but the Speaker was not around.

Meanwhile DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, Police Image maker, in the state confirmed a robbery incidence at Mbamba on Thursday by unknown gunmen where two people were abducted and a vigilante killed during the attacks.

Nguroje further that already police personels from the anti kidnapping unit from the command to rescue the kidnapped persons and possibly arrest the suspects.

Mansur Sajoh, Command’s spokesman of the NSCDC confirmed the death of it official Solomon Jushua from the attack.