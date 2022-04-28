Adamawa State House of Assembly has declared vacant the seat of the member representing Michika state constituency, Joseph Ayuba, over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker, Hon Iya Abbas, who presided at yesterday’s plenary, said the decision followed last weeks’ defection of Kwada from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Citing section 109 1(G) of the constitution, Abbas therefore declared the lawmaker’s seat vacant for leaving the party which brought into the legislation.

The deputy speaker, Hon Mackondo Pwamwakeno, supported the motion and it was passed.

The speaker, then demanded that Mackondo present the section of the constitution after which he put a motion for the declaration of the member’s seat vacant.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the motion was moved and seconded, the speaker declared the seat of the lawmaker vacant and asked the clerk to inform relevant authorities including INEC of the house’s decision.

Kwada during his defection at Civic Centre in Michika said he left the PDP due to injustice.