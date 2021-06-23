Adamawa State House of Assembly has waded into the boundary dispute between Kulinyi and Zumo villages in Hong and Song local government areas of the state.

The Assembly directed its standing committees on Land, Survey and Security to investigate the matter and make available its findings in two weeks.

LEADERSHIP reports that conflicts between the two communities, over boundary lead to Kulinyi Concern Citizens for Peace and Development petitioning the Assembly on June 17, 2021.

The petition signed by its chairman and secretary, Earnest Shuaibu and Chakukuyada Godwin respectively urged the Assembly to amicably resolve the matter in the interest of peace in the area.

The petitioner alleged that the land in question known as “Lafakin” which is situated in the southern Kulinyi, has been part of the district since colonial era and that the inhabitants mostly non-Kilba, are fondly called ‘Mbilla Kilba’ and were remitting taxes to Kulinyi districts of Hong LGA since time immemorial.

The petitioner alleged that recently Zumo people started claiming ownership of the area and allegedly began physical assault on the people of Kulinyi and denied them access to their farms.

“There have been threats, physical assault, and robbery incidents where Kulinyi people were beaten up with their valuables carted away”, the petition stated.

The petitioner alleged that they had lodged a formal complaint at the Police headquarters Mubi Area Command where the perpetrators refused to honour the invitation of the police, and were arrested by the security agencies.

They pleaded with the Assembly to seek official gazette documents of the two communities with the National Population Commission and National Boundary Commission, in addressing the matter.

They also solicited for the support of district heads in the enforcement of the outcome of the Assembly investigation.