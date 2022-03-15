Adamawa State House of Assembly has passed for third reading a bill for a law to increase the retirement years and other allowances for media workers so as to enhance their condition of service.

The unanimous resolution of the members to fix the bill for third reading, followed the presentation, consideration and adoption of the report of the ad hoc committee set up to scrutinise the bill.

The report which was submitted by the vice chairman of the committee and member representing Verre constituency, Hon Abdullahi Umar Yapak, was subsequently considered and adopted during plenary presided by the speaker, Hon Aminu Iya Abbas.

While leading debate on the report, Hon Yapak, told his colleagues that the bill is to motivate media workers considering the hazard involved in the profession.

The media-friendly lawmaker informed the assembly that it is due to poor working conditions that people are losing interest in the entire profession, and pleaded with other members to support the third reading of the bill.

He explained that the importance of the media in the society cannot be over-emphasized, and that even the state assembly cannot function effectively without the media. The bill is seeking to increase the retirement years from 35 to 40 by service and 60 to 65 by age.

