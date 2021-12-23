Adamawa State House of Assembly has approved N163.6 billion as the state budget for the year 2022.

The approval followed the presentation of the appropriation bill for third reading on the floor of the House during Tuesday’s plenary by the majority leader and member representing Jada Mbulo constituency Hammantukur Yettisuri.

After considering the importance of the appropriation bill, the majority leader moved for the bill to be read for the third time and was seconded by the minority leader Muhammad Mutawalli of Girei constituency.

The speaker, Hon Aminu Iya, who presided over the session directed the clerk of the House to prepare a clean copy of the approved bill to the executive arm for the governor’s assent.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had presented a budget estimate of N163, 629,910, 040 for the 2022 fiscal appropriation to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Tagged “Budget of Sustainable Hope”, the governor said the sum of N 98,855,243,04, representing 60 percent of the total budget is for recurrent expenditure while the remaining N64,774,667,000, representing 40 percent is for capital expenditure.

