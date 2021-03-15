By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Police command has confirmed the death of seven passengers involved in an auto-crash along Jabbi-Lamba-Song road on Sunday night.

The state Police PRO, DSP Sulaiman Yahaya, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP.

He said the accident involved an over speeding Toyota Corolla Starlet which collided with a Toyota Sienna Bus.

According to him, all the six occupants in the starlet, with the driver died on the spot of the accident.

The driver of the Sienna bus sustained injury and currently receiving treatment at Specialist hospital in Yola, the state capital.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the cause of the accident.

The CP also urged motorists to avoid over speeding and adhere to traffic rules while driving.