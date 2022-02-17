A Yola based businessman, Abubakar Barkindo, has been arraigned in court for allegedly having oral sex with two young boys in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The minors (name witheld) aged eight and nine were lured by the accused into his room where he allegedly had oral sex with the duo.

Barkindo, who is a lubricant oil seller, admitted committing the offence.

The accused, who earlier denied committing the offence upon his arraignment before a Magistrate Court 1 Yola, later changed his plea and admitted committing the act contrary to Section 263 of penal code law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already, the accused person has been remanded in prison custody as ordered by the Chief Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Yola.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Seargent Sawe Nicholas, in First Information Report filed in court, said that the defendant committed the offence on February 8, 2022.

Nicholas told the Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Mohammed Digil, that it was the father of the boys of the 50 Housing Unit Jambutu in Yola North local government area, who reported the matter to the police.

The court has adjourned the matter to the March 7, 2022, and ordered the police to complete investigation and forward the case file to DPP for legal advice.

ADVERTISEMENT