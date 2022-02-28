Members of Kwaja community in Adamawa state have staged a protest to demand federal government’s urgent intervention against the alleged encroachment of their lands by the Cameroonian authority.

The protesters carrying placards said they were denied access to their farmlands. The placards carry various inscriptions, including ‘Maintain ICJ position; ‘We agreed to the 1932 Thompson Marchand Declaration’; ‘We request for Protection from Nigeria Government’.

The community alleged that Cameroonian officials on 14 February, 2022 erected demarcation signs in Kwaja, Kinga, Jugrma, Fajawa Girziya villages and area of Mubi local government known for cultivation of Irish potato.

One of the community members, Dr Ibrahim Kwaja, told LEADERSHIP that a letter requesting for Nigerian government to protect the rights and interests of the people has been addressed to the federal, state governments and Nigeria/Cameroon mixed commission on boundary even as the community was said have amalgamated as part of Northern protectorate in 1914.

The letter signed by the community leaders is demanding the adherence to the Thompson Marchand declaration of 1934 which was settled by the International Court of Justice, as correct instrument that defines the boundary in Kwaja area against the watershed line.

“In respect of the ICJ judgement, we stand to argue that our people from generation have never in any case spread beyond Nigerian boundary.

“We would not reluctantly continue to watch our community tortured by confiscation of our shelter and farmlands, through watershed scenario which the community said is deliberate tendency to disrupt fact.

Ibrahim Faruck district head of Kwaja expressed worried for the safety of his subjects.

The State Commissioner for information and Strategies, Comrade Umar Garba, said government is yet to receive formal complaint on the matter.

