Ministry of Health and Human Services has confirmed 13 suspected cases of cholera in Adamawa State.

Prof Abdullahi Isa, commissioner in charge of the ministry said the suspected cases were recorded in Gogora community of Girei area of the state.

He said the cases were confirmed after PCR testing at the NCDC laboratory in Abuja.

“The cases were also reported in Yola South and Yola North Local Government Areas, which turned out to be negative after test.

“No single death was recorded and all the victims were treated,’’ Isa said.

A cholera treatment centre was established by the ministry at the State Specialists Hospital. Ambulances, as well as supply of commodities, were provided.

“Cholera treatment is free and government has commenced chlorination of water points in affected areas and beyond,’’ he said.

He said the cases had declined in the state, but transmission risk factors such as poor environmental hygiene may persist to trigger the epidemic.