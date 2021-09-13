The lawmaker representing Mubi-North, Mubi-South and Maiha federal constituency, Alhaji Ja’afar Magaji, has denied allegation of tampering with the delegates’ list agreed by stakeholders at the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC), party congresses in Mubi-North and Mubi-South councils in Adamawa State.

Magaji, insisted that he was neither in Mubi nor at the venue of the congresses.

He said that the allegations was a blackmail aimed at dragging his name to the mud.

“Congresses was conducted in Mubi-North and Mubi- South local government areas, winners and those that were defeated emerged.

“I wasn’t in the state at the time of the congresses, neither at the venue nor participated in the election,” he insisted.

He urged members of the party in the state to close ranks in order to strengthen APC ahead of 2023 general elections.

“In every contest there are winners and losers, let’s have the interest of the party at heart,” he said.

The state party’s caretaker public relations officer (PRO), Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi said the conduct of the congresses was a hitch free exercise in the state.

He added, “The decision of the national committee that conducted the congresses is binding on every member of the party”.

LEADERSHIP reports that official declaration of winners would be made public, after appeal committee might have attended to complaints arising from aggrieved members of the party concerning the polls.