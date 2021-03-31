ADVERTISEMENT

By Yemisi Okunlola, Abuja

Deputy Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, Dr Mikelson Mackando, group managing director of Whitehorse Group, Paulo Ndi Oyemike, amongst other notable personalities have been inducted into the Fellowship of Chartered Institute of Arts, Management and Professional Studies (IAMPS), of the Prowess University, Delaware USA.

The induction ceremony which took place at the Faculty of Law Conference Hall, University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, was the climax of the 2021 Transformational Leadership and Good Governance Workshop of the University.

With the theme “#EndSARS Protest: Issues, lessons impacts and the future of the Nigerian State”, the guest speaker of the event, Dr Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus, charged Nigerian leaders to take the security and welfare of the people seriously, even as he called on the people to support the constituted authority.

Also confirmed as Chartered Fellows of the Institute are, the managing director, WhiteHorse Capital, Mr Enokela Israel Owoicho (FCIAP), the deputy managing director, WhiteHorse Courier, Mr Elias Ojo Abutu and others.

The Prowess University had in 2018, launched a partnership with the Institute in Nigeria to internationalise professional services and explore co-operation on education and research.