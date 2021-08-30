Adamawa State government, through the State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB) has enrolled 36,000 Almajirai back to school, in line with free education policy of the present administration.

Chairman of ADSUBEB, Dr Salihi Ibrahim Ateequ, told LEADERSHIP that the enrolment is expected to reach 50,000 by next year.

“At the end of Best Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme next year, all the almajirai on our road sides would be absorbed about, 50,000 of them, that’s our target.

“Governments is prompt in payment of its counterpart fund, turning the fortunes of education sector for the better in the state”.

Ateequ added that very soon UNICEF in conjunction with UBEC and SUBEB is going to distribute assorted instructional materials to 20,000 students in all the 21 local councils.

“The assorted materials will make our pupils ready for learning as everything is contained in the school bag,” he said.

He said the board also distributed 17 motorcycles, laptops and printers to some selected local government education executive secretaries/head of quality assurance units for schools’ supervision.

He added that the aim of providing the items is to enhance teaching and learning in schools and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items provided effectively.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Rodney Nathan, thanked Governor Fintiri for providing the items for the beneficiaries to ensure effective supervision and performance in schools. He reiterated the commitment of the union to partner with ADSUBEB in ensuring that the items are used for the purpose intended.