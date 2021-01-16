ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa state government has inaugurated a 17-member technical working committee to improved nutritional indices of citizens of the state.

The committee is to come up with a robust work plan to address malnutrition and insecurity affecting food production among households, largely caused by insurgency.

The program, supported by EU and being implemented by OXFAM and CRUDAN has it thematic areas on most vulnerable, women, children and people with nutritional needs.

Headed by Alhaji Usman Mapeo, from the state planning commission, the group would also partner minister of health, state and NPHCDA, NAFDAC, SON as members to achieve the said objectives

Alhaji Ibrahim Ali Umar, State Coordinator, OXFAM added that, the two-day capacity advocacy training for the technical working committee, will inturn be steped down to cover the 21 LGAs.

Thematic area of the work plan the Coordinator added, resolving issues affecting food production, balance diet and hygiene.

Mohammed Jada, Livelihood Program Officer noted the significant improvement of nutritional indices in four councils where PROACT is been implemented to improve food security and resilience in Northern region.

Dr Dishi Khobe, Commissioner for Agriculture who inaugurated the team, reiterated government prompt payment of counterparts funds to development of the state.