By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

Adamawa government has, inaugurated 30 member steering committee for the formation and implementation of open governance partnership (OGP) state action plan develoment for the next two years.

The OGP platform is supported by the European Union and being implemented by OXFAM and CRUDAN, to ensure detail listing of TWG for each of the adopted thematic as well co-create the state action plan develoment and its understanding.

Dr. Mary Paninga, Executive Chairman, state planning commission who inaugurated the steering committee on behalf of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, insisted that, the OGP is critical in democracy for people participation in governance.

Paninga noted that, the state is committed to ensuring leader are hold accountable by the citizens by getting the state action plan OGP workable.

She admitted that, henceforth the state is going to witness radical change in its action plan to enhance provison of dividend of democracy to the people.

“The OGP is an open cheque for citizens input on how to run the syetem.

The OGP action plan is expected to block linkages, corruption and less time constraints, during budget planing.

Mr Usman Faleye , OXFAM Governance and Influencing Coordinator, for the EU funded PROACT project in the state, added that, citizens were represented by the civil society organizations (CSOs) and the OGP cooperation approach where both are involved in the processes.

Faleye, further explained that, the CSO are going to speak to the ambition of people of the state, in every commitment areas.

He observed that, the state have started town hall meeting, which needs to be institutionalized as part of the budget process so that, citizens are brought in to discuss every approperation.

“The OGP platform would also guarantee that, government take cognizance to citizens development plans.

No fewer that 16 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and government officials participated in the 3-day workshop.