ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has issued a 12 hour ultimatum begining from 6:00 pm – 6:00 am to hoodlums to return looted items from public, private warehouses and homes to the nearest Police station or traditional rulers nearest to them.

Fintiri in a state wide broadcast on Tuesday, said the ultimatum would expire at 6:00 am on Wednesday, 28th – October, 2020.

He said an executive order for a house-to-house search would commence by 7:00 am same day after the expiration of the ultimatum.

The statement reads, “Part of the provision of the order is a sanction that will attract withdrawal of C of O and if necessary, demolition of every house that habours any of the stolen properties.

“The attempt by hoodlums to usher us into anarchy by breaking into our warehouses to loot away our emergency reserves and the partly delivered CACOVID support to the state is criminally.

“As a responsible government we declared a total curfew in the State; this decision was painfully taken in the interest of peace and speedy return to normalcy.”

According to him, government has deploy every arsenal at its disposal to bring every miscreant face-to-face with the wrath of the law.

“As a Government, we take full responsibility for all the hardship attendant upon by the curfew era on decent and hardworking citizens.

“The other two categories of people I greatly owe apologies to, are the vulnerable especially at the 21 LGAs who would have been the beneficiaries of the looted goods but were denied because of the activities of the hoodlums; and the owners of the private warehouses, shops and properties looted. I truly feel your pain.

” With shock, we received the report of attacks on the Customs Office, Road Safety, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NEMA office, COVID-19 Isolation Centre at Kofare, North East Commodity Association (NECAS) Kofare, public and private warehouses in Demsawo, Nyako Quarters, opposite airport, behind Zenith bank, bakin kogi, Mayanka, Upper Benue, AADP, LEA, Yola South, Red Cross opposite FMC, Aliyu Mustafa College; Dr. Belel’s workshop, Private farms, etc.

” We are still taking stock of extend of loot and damages to properties of government and private entities.

“We condemn in strong terms the outright demonstration of brigandage as barbaric, criminal and a recipe for anarchy.”

Government he said is working round the clock to ensure that peace is returned to our society. Working with the security agencies,

“We have activated the necessary instrument for a return to normalcy and arrest of the looters.

” So far, our efforts is yielding result, relative peace is returning as no new attack has been reported in the last 24hrs. arrest have been made so far, 155 suspects are in police custody, 9 Vehicles and 12 tricycles loaded with the loot have also been impounded.”

He urged law abiding citizens to cooperate with the Security agencies to ensure enforced to the letter.