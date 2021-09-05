The Adamawa State government has ordered the immediate closure of 30 public boarding junior secondary schools for security reasons.

Only four out of the 34 boarding schools in the state are allowed to operate.

A statement by the commissioner of education and human capital development, Mrs Wilbina Jackson, said boarding schools not affected by the order are Government Girls Junior Secondary School (GGJSS) Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Special School Jada and Special School, Mubi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closure is to take effect on Monday September 6, 2021 till further notice.

The statement further said the move was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of the students in view of the insecurity bedevilling the country.

The state government’s action came amidst escalating banditry in the country resulting in the kidnap of hundreds of schoolchildren in some states.

“The Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, wishes to announce that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state, have been de-boarded with effect from 6th September, 2021. From now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.

”The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College Yola, Special School Jada and Special School Mubi.

“This becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students’ tender age, hence the need for them to study under the care of their parents.

”All students from the affected schools are to be placed to the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas.

“Stakeholders, PTA, ANCOPS and others are to ensure compliance with this government policy,” the statement added.