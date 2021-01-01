ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa state government has re-introduced payment of cattle-tax to boost Internally Generated Revenue with pleadge to improve livestock markets in the state.

The new cattle-tax is to argument the N12.1 billion internally revenue profile in 2021 budget.

Dr Ishaya John, state Commissioner Ministry of Finance and Budget gave the details during 2021 budget breakdown.

The state has earlier budgeted over N140 billion to finance its recurrent and capital development programmes within the 2021 fiscal year.

John added ‘’The government will continue to ensure that some of the state’s untapped sources of IGR are harnessed and adequately tapped towards the improvement of revenue generation in the state within the 2021 fiscal year.

According to him, ‘’ Not all livestock are included, for now only cattle are affected.

‘’ The government intends to improve service delivery at cattle markets.

‘’ Beside the cattle tax, other sources include commercial motorcycle levy,’’ he said.

He further said that the 2021 Adamawa state approved budget tagged ‘’Budget of Stabilization’’ was articulated on the ‘’ laudable economic policy objective of Fintiri administration towards the transformation of the state within the fiscal year.

‘’ In continuation of budget discipline policy, this administration has directed all MDAs to quote the classification code and the balance of vote of charge in their memos when requesting for release of funds, so as to enable our financial experts to properly classify and tract releases appropriately.”