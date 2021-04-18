ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Adamawa State government is set to conduct a fresh biometric verification of its work force on the state’s payroll next month.

The permanent secretary, Establishment and Training, Dr Barminus Gayus, disclosed this to newsmen in Yola.

Gayus said the verification exercise would involve all retirees in the state to ensure transparency in the civil service.

According to Gayus, the exercise is in consonance with the state’s fiscal transparency accountability and sustainable programme.

“Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should take note that the state government will embark on a biometric verification exercise of all its active civil servants and pensioners in consonance with the state’s fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainable programme,” he said.

The exercise will start on May 18, 2021 and last for six weeks. Affected personnel were directed to provide their National Identity Number (NIN) originals of all relevant documents such as birth/declaration of age certificates, original educational certificates and appointment letters.