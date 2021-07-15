Governor of Adamawa State Ahmadu Fintiri said his administration is committed to the development and restoration of the Sukur cultural landscape in the state.

The governor stated this in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Awareness Support Dinner organised by the Joint National Committee of UNESCO World Heritage Volunteers Initiative.

The governor, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Malam Bashir Ahmad, expressed the government’s readiness to partner with UNESCO and others to put Sukur on the global map.

LEADERSHIP reports that UNESCO had declared the Sukur cultural landscape as a historic site due to its unique art of dry stone architecture and stone terrace farming.

Fintiri said the Sukur landscape, which was devastated by insurgency in 2014, and other cultural sites would be given the necessary attention in order to generate revenue.

“Sukur site and other cultural sites should be publicised and turned to serve as source of revenue not only to the indigenes but to the state and the nation at large.”

“It is at this point I commend those who have kept Sukur landscape and cultural heritage alive for the past six centuries.

“As a government, we will do all that is necessary to support all those who are on this cause of rediscovering Sukur landscape and cultural heritage,” he said.

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, stressed the need to create awareness on the imperative of restoring the Sukur landscape and cultural heritage in the bid to boost tourism development in the country.

Dogara, who said tourism could be used to diversify the nation’s economy, stressed the need for partnership among relevant stakeholders to develop and restore the Sukur site.

The director-general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof Abba Tijani in his remarks stressed the need to improve on the conservation of the Sukur heritage property.

Tijani, who was represented by the director, monuments, heritage and sites in the commission, Mrs Victoria Osuagwu, described Sukur as a living site.

He called on stakeholders to improve the living conditions of the people in the area while supporting and contributing to the development and sustenance of the heritage property.

The secretary general, Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO, Mr Olagunju Idowu, harped on the need to tackle the challenge of the dramatically altered rich cultural heritage of Sukur landscape.

Idowu, who was represented by assistant director and head of culture sector in the commission Mrs Roseline Kurah, said the recovering and rebuilding of the heritage site were imperative for the nation and the global community.

The director-general African International Documentary Festival Foundation, Mrs Malame Mangzha, said the purpose of the dinner was to raise awareness about the site