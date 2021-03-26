ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo |

No fewer than 206,500 animals has been targeted for vaccination against rabies in Adamawa.

Dogs, cats, sheep and goats are expected to be given priority as disclosed by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri during annual inauguration of free “Pest de Petit Ruminant” (PPR) and rabies vaccination campaign in the state.

Fintiri represented by Usman Dayajo, Commissioner for Livestock and Aquaculture, said that the vaccination would help protect animals against the infectious diseases.

“The aim of the vaccination will also help prevent people from circulating the agents responsible for these diseases.

“We urged on those with dogs, cats, sheep and goats in the state to embrace the vaccination, which is 100 per cent free,” he said.

All the Divisional Veterinary Officers in the state has been directed to liaise with the council Chairmen and Administrators of Development Areas to ensure hitch free exercise.

Abdulrahaman Tukur, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Aquaculture, in his remarks said that 200,000 sheep, goats and 6,500 dogs and cats would also be vaccinated against rabies in the state.

He said the state loses more than N3 billion annually due to the outbreaks of the diseases.