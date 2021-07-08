The Adamawa Unity Forum (AUF) has berated a social media influencer, Zayad Muhammad, over his comments against the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

AUF called on the influencer to stop what it termed insults and unguarded utterances against the Adamawa Governor.

Zayad, in a Facebook post, had accused the governor of abandoning those who helped him to power by not providing “stomach infrastructure” for those that shifted loyalty from his predecessor in office to him.

The social media influencer had taken to his Facebook page to accuse the governor of sidelining all those that matter within his government due to his poor reward system.

But the chairman of AUF, Musa Phanz, described Zayad as a mere irritant.

Phanz said Zayad lacked moral the standing to attack the governor, saying his action only exposed his ignorance.

A statement signed by the AUF chairman called on Zayad to apologise to Fintiri for his derogatory comments.

AUF wondered why Zayad should attack the governor for changing the narrative of sharing the state’s resources to private pockets against using it to develop the state.

The forum warned that such attacks against the governor would not be tolerated henceforth.

The statement reads: “That Zayad has wrongly accused the governor on issues that he is totally ignorant of. We take exception to his choice of words, which we believe he would never use against elders from his family for whatever reason.

“We demand the withdrawal of the abusive language he deployed against the governor.

“We cannot fathom who among the statesmen mentioned told him that the Governor mistreated them since his assumption of office in 2019 that warrants the use of derogatory language against our State Governor.

“We find it even scandalous that a social media enthusiast like Zayad could sit at the comfort of his room and dish out lies and falsehood to score cheap political points against a man that epitomises exemplary leadership in Adamawa for over two years now.

“We would like to make it abundantly clear that we will not condone the deployment of foul language against our Governor anymore.

“This is not the first time this fellow would be spewing foul language against our state’s political leaders but we hope that this will be the last.

“While we stress that we would not take this kind of infantile attack on the Governor, we wish to call on all Adamawa sons and daughters of good conscience to ignore this unguarded outburst against Gov. Fintiri.”