Aggrieved workers of the Specialist Hospital, Yola in Adamawa State yesterday barricaded the main gate of the facility to demand the sack of laboratory scientists, allegedly employed illegally by medical director, Dr Wadinga Dauda, a consultant surgeon.

The leader of the protesters, Awwal Ibrahim Lau, of the Medical Records Department, accused the MD of operating a parallel laboratory in the same health facility and employing indigenes from Benue State.

In his reaction, the MD said there is no double standard in managing the hospital with capacity to treat over 60,000 patients monthly.

The management can longer allow the hospital to function under manual full blood count handled by quack personnel, hence the procurement of modern machines for optimal results.

Dauda said when he took over, the pharmacy department was indebted to the tune of N39 million, as a result of involvement of the aggrieved staff in diversion of drugs.

“Some of the protesters were transferred out for their role in drug and scanning reckettering. Yet, they hang around to financially dupe patients. People should not be taking political issue into health care services delivery.

“We are fighting this cause, for the people of Adamawa, who had suffered bad medical services from the hands of these quacks.

“Imagine a junior staff member on GL-3 was caught diverting psychiatric drug to people outside the hospital,” he said

Blocking leakages for diversion funds, equipment in the hospital, gave birth to transformation of Accident and Emergency, laboratory, where PSA, full blood count and liver test are conducted instantly.

“As it is now, major, trajectory surgeries and kidney de-stoning, can now be treated as cheap as N25,000 for many patients in the state,” he said.