ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa state lawmaker Sen. Binos Yaroe, representing South Senatorial District in the senate, has empowered 150 trainees with

entrepreneurship tools and cash.

Those benefited the gesture, were earliar trained by the lawmaker in February this year on principles of good leadership and entrepreneurship development, agriculture, hair dressing, animal husbandry and ICT.

Tools handed out includes sewing machines, grinding machines, water pumps and cash grant of N50,000 to 21 trainees hoping to start restaurant, ICT and hair dressing business.

Speaking at the flag-off event in Mayo-Belwa Yaroe, said, the beneficiaries were selected across the nine LGAs, aim to empower them to start businesses on their own.

The distribution in phases would span across the nine councils under the Southern Senatorial District.

“The acquired tools is to help them stand on their feet; be independent and self-reliant instead of waiting for white collar and government jobs.

The beneficiaries was earlier on linked up with various entrepreneurial agencies to help them prosper their businesses of interest as well as supervision to achieve the program purposes.

Charity Malakai, a beneficiary fekm Gentle village said, her dream to own a tailoring shop was made possible by the support from the lawmaker.

Malakai promised to leverage on her training skills to better her live, that of her children and customers.