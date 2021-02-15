By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Over 5,000 patients with various types of ailments are currently undergoing free medical outreach in Mayo-Belwa local government area of Adamawa state.

A team of 200 medical personnel were engaged for the exercise sponsored by Senator Binos Yaroe Dauda representing Adamawa South senatorial district.

At Cottage Hospital venue of the flag off Monday, Dauda promised that all the local governments in the zone would benefit from the outreach.

“We have received full support from the state government, for the success of the program meant for all manner of people.”

Dr Talemoh Wycliffe Dah, leader of the team from Soteria-Afrique, Rural Health Initiative revealed that 150 patients with dental challenges would be treated and 500 others would be issued eye glasses.

Surgeries would also be conducted on 200 others while 1500 are to undergo various laboratory tests to determine their ailments.

Dah, during his submission added that, all necessary equipment have been provided for the free medical outreach as influx of people from Taraba and Gombe states were seen at the venue to access the free health services.