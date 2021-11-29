The Member representing Madagali/Michika federal constituency of Adamawa State in the National Assembly, Hon. Zakaria Dauda Nyampa, has called on the people of Adamawa, within and outside Nigeria including investors, to come to the State and invest.

According to the lawmaker, the Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, has improved the security of the state for investment, adding that they stand to benefit from the government positive policies that include tax holiday.

Speaking after he was inducted into the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria in an event held on Saturday at the Lagoon Restaurant in Lagos, Nyampa said investors coming to Adamawa stand to benefit alot.

He, however, said that investing at home will reciprocate the employment efforts of the incumbent governor and reduce unemployment in the state.

Rep Nyampa advise investors to come and invest in Adamawa, insisting it is the most safest state to invest because of Governor Fintiri’s improvement in the area of security.

“Investors coming to Adamawa will enjoy tax relief and tax holidays,” Nyampa said while calling on the Adamawa indegines and other investors to take opportunity of what is happening in the state and invest.

“And they will also enjoy tax rebate under the Fintiri-led administration in Adamawa State if they come,” he added

The lawmaker thanked his constituents, friends and well-wishers for their support in all his endeavours.

“Let me thank all my constituents, friends, family members and well wishers for always supporting me. With the kind of situation Nigeria has found itself today, only proper investment will boost our economy and the Adamawa State government under the able leadership of Fintiri has open up the space for investors to come and invest.

“I will like to call on all the people of Adamawa State within and outside Nigeria to come back and invest. Since the State is becoming an investment haven, I believe investors know where the oil is and they must take advantage of the good atmosphere, environment and the pragmatic leadership we have in Adamawa State. Investing at home will reciprocate the employment effort of the governor and reduce unemployment in the state,” Nyampa stated.