The people of Adamawa State have showered praises on Dr Batulu Isa Muhammad for emerging 2021 Medical Woman, an award given to her by the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN).

Batulu defeated Dr. Anisa Yahaya (Kaduna) from North West; Dr. Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin (Edo) South-South; Dr. Oyinye Anyanwu (Ebonyi) South East, Dr. Olusola Taiwo (Oyo) Southwest and Dr. Maureen Umemmuo (FCT) North Central.

Batulu who expressed happiness over her feat, thanked God for making the award a reality.

While dedicating the award to God and her selfless work to humanity, especially the less privileged, Batulu said the honour had placed a bigger challenge on her to render more services to Adamawa State and Nigeria.

The Award to the former president of Adamawa State MWAN is the national PHC coordinator received the Award as the MWAN Woman of the Year in grand style to celebrate her much achievements as medical administrator.

The award was given to her at the Biennial Conference at University College Hospital, Ibadan. Batulu is a former Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Board and now serving as one of the primary health care experts at the National level.