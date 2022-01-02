The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 57-year-old commercial driver for allegedly stabbing his 40-year-old wife to death in Gombi local government area of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspect, Muhammed Alfa, a resident of Lande B Village, Gombi local government area, was arrested on Saturday, January, 2022 after allegedly stabbing his late wife, Hamsatu Muhammad, with a knife.

It was gathered that the suspect had eight children with the deceased woman.

The statement further said before the incident, the suspect had divorced his deceased wife but the deceased, who relocated to a nearby house, came to her former house in an attempt to remove a door and fix it in her new house, and she was caught in the action and stabbed to death by the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Angered by her action, the suspect used knife and stabbed his divorced wife and mother of his children on the neck, as a result of which, she felt down unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“The suspect was apprehended by the Police in Gombi divisional headquarters, following report received from one Jauro Babangida Boka, a village head Lande,” it said.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has directed for discreet investigations into the matter and for immediate prosecution of the suspect so as to serve as deterrence to others.

He then advised members of the public to avoid taking las into their own hands.

ADVERTISEMENT