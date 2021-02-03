ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The managememt of Adamawa State Polytechnic (SPY) says, the sack of four of its lecturers over examination malpractices and alteration of examinations results sheets was to improve quality of education in the three campuses.

Prof Ibrahim Umar, Rector of the polytechnic also confirmed that, no courses have been re-introduced at the Yola main campus, leaving the Numan campus housing school of Administrative and Business studies emptied and void of meaning and purpose as alleged.

Umar insisted that the sacking of four of its lecturers was for the best interest of the school.

Although, the names of the lecturers alleged to have been involved in examination results alterations and award of fake results to students have not been mentioned.

Umar said, the multi-campus polytechnic is with a total staff strengthen of 946, which runs ordinary national diploma (ND) programmes and few higher national diploma (HND) courses is set to commence degree programmes after approval by the University of Maiduguri.

The proposed six programmes listed are Bachelor of Arts (B.A) in three subjects: English, Mass Communication and Business Education.

The others are Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Banking & Finance, in Accountancy and in Economics.

He said the institution is now awaiting the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the six degree programmes to start, added that the polytechnic is about to add fresh HND programmes to its academic profile.

“We have proposed new programmes for 2020/2021 academic session: HND Microbiology and HND Biochemistry,” the rector disclosed.

The Polytechnic currently consists of eight schools, each running between four and eight programmes.

The schools include School of Social & Management Sciences, with four programmes, including ND in Mass Communication; School of Science and Technology, running eight programmes, including ND Statistics; School of Engineering Technology, with seven programmes, including ND Mechatronics Engineering Technology and HND Agric & Bio-Environment Engineering; and School of Continuing Education which mounts programmes that include Diploma in English Language as affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The polytechnic made it mandatory for staff and students to observe NCDC guidelines by constituting committee to that effect.