Dr Salihi Ateequ, the Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has said that no single primary school teacher has been promoted in the state in the last 14 years.

Ateequ disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Yola.

According to him, all primary school teachers in the state are still been paid with the old minimum wage of N18,000.

The chairman lamented that primary school teachers in the state were yet to start enjoying the minimum wage of N32,000.

“Primary school teachers in the state have not been promoted for the past 14 years and it is very demoralising.

“Also, primary school teachers are currently being paid with old minimum wage of N18,000 instead of new minimum wage of ₦32,000 like their counterparts in the state civil service,” Ateequ said.

He noted that the fundamental issues presently facing education in the state has been inherited from the previous administrations.

He worried that many teachers had been working for 14 years, some had even retired or died without been promoted, describing it as “terrible situation”.

“We all know the present administration of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri came to power on 29 May, 2019. He inherited the stagnant promotion of primary school teachers.