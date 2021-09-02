The government of Adamawa State has proposed the sum of N142bn for the 2022 fiscal year.

The figure is N2billion higher as against the N140billion for the current 2021 budget.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Dr. Umar Pella, disclosed this in Yola, the state capital on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had during a meeting of the State Executive Council, said the proposed 2022 budget will be geared towards development of the state and it will be partly financed from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Pella said that the proposed budget is defined by medium-term expenditure framework as well as economic and fiscal realities.

He assured that the budget would be in line with global best practices as the present administration was committed to intellectualising budget-making in conformity to address the plights of the people of the state

“Spendings would be tied to revenue expectation and expenditure for 2022 would be within the envelope of the projection which is aimed at guiding all spendings and planning within the year.

“The Ministry of Finance and planning commission along with and other agencies are to work out within the threshold of the projection by ensuring that the cost of governance is within the budget proposal,” he said.

He added that other objectives of the budget projection include aggregate fiscal discipline, efficient allocation of resources, and technical support to spending.