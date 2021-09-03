Adamawa State government has estimated N142 billion for 2022 proposed budget to be made up of capital and recurrent expenditure for the state

A difference of N2 billion is expected in 2022 as against N140 billion 2021 budget.

Dr. Umar Pella, the commissioner of Information and Strategy, made the disclosure in Yola.

Gov Ahmadu Fintiri during meeting with state executive council said the proposed budget would be geared towards development of the state, partly to be financed from the Internally Generated Revenue from the state.

Pella said the proposed budget envelopes are defined by medium-term expenditure framework as well as economic and fiscal update.

He said the budget would be in line with global best practices as the present administration is committed to intellectualising budget-making in conformity to address the plight of people of the state