A philanthropist and Adamawa North senatorial hopeful, Alhaji Hamisu Medugu, has donated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre to Government Day Secondary School, Madagali in Adamawa State.

Medugu attended primary school in the same facility that was later upgraded to a secondary school in 2009.

Medugu said he built the ICT centre and equipped it with facilities worth over N35million to aid learning in the school.

“When the intervention came, we had 40 computers, furniture, servers, and other appliances but the school structures could not contain them, so I had to build the block as my donation,” Medugu said.

The senatorial hopeful said he was not relenting in scouting for a lot of intervention programmes to his alma mater.

Medugu, who emphasised on the need for improvement in education and its infrastructure, said the world has become a global village where ICT knowledge is needed like never before.

“The 21st century education is now computer technology based and no child will be able to get a proper education or succeed academically without the knowledge of ICT,” Medugu said.

He said one of his blueprints if he becomes Senator of five local governments ravaged by Boko Haram, is education which according to him, will restore the glory of Adamawa North.

While calling on well-meaning individuals across the state to lend their hands of support to the less-privileged and communities lacking in health and education facilities, Medugu vowed to change the ugly narratives if he has the mandate of the people to go to the National Assembly in 2023.

“I will protect their interests,” Medugu stated, adding that he will engage in speaking, consulting, influencing and sponsoring Bills for the development of the area.