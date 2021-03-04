The speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon Aminu Iya Abbas and commissioner for agriculture in the state, Hon Dishi Khobe and other Nigerians are to be decorated during the 2021 edition of PROWESS University’s annual honourary doctorate award and be presented with different honourary degrees.

In a press statement signed by Professor Prince Eze Nwuaba, theAfrican representative of the university and director of Institute of Arts Management Professionals (IAMPS), he said: “This is an annual event which we rotate within the West Africa sub region to boost sustainable growth and development through good governance in African leadership, will hold in the conference hall of the University of Abuja come March 2021.”

According to him, “The institution uses this honourary award to encourage those in private and public sectors to promote good governance through transparency, integrity and accountability in leadership.

It is hope this would reduce poverty and boost leadership capacity in our respective countries or states for global recognition. “The honourary awardees are selected based on their merits and recommendations made on them by their various constituents.”

Professor Nwuaba added, “The recent postponement from February to March 2021 was due to the resolve of the governing council of the University of Abuja to make use of all the available halls in the university for their examination that would coincide with our date of event.

This according to them is in compliance with the COVID-19 safety measures to allow social distancing during the period of examination.”

Professor Nwuaba said further that, “Apart from honourary doctorate

degree award conferment, there would be fellowship

induction/investitures/certification as members of the institute

during the ceremony. This is meant for those who distinguished

themselves in business, governance, captains of industry and those in

other professional callings.”

The personalities in leadership positions shortlisted for the

honourary doctorate award include the chairman of Adamawa State Pension Board, Thomas Madi; David Sabo Kente, secretary of North East Development Commission; Adamawa State commissioner for agriculture, Hon Dishi Khobe; seven local government chairmen in Adamawa State including Demsa, Song, Madagali, Mubi South, Yola North, Yola South and chairman of Numan LGA. Others are selected state serving lawmakers from Adamawa state who have contributed very well to the development of their constituencies.

These among others include Hon Pwamwakeino Michaelson

Mackondo, Hon Ket Mamuno, Hon Simon Isa, Hon Haruna Jintikiri, Hon Musa Umar Bororo, Hon.Kabiru Mijinyawa,Hon.Abdullahi Ahmadu and Hon. Abdullahi Umar as well as the speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon Aminu Iya Abbas.