Following the free education declared by the governor of Adamawa State Ahmadu Fintiri, about 150,000 students from the state have applied for scholarship to pursue their academic studies in various institutions of learning.

Advertisements





Chairman of the State Scholarship Fund, Alhaji Salihu Belel, who gave the figure in Yola during an interaction with newsmen, said those that applied are mainly indigenes from across the 21 LGAs of the state.

He said the screening of applicants would commence on June 15 while payment would begin immediately. Eight committees have been put in place to go round the country for the screening of students who applied for the scholarship.

He said only genuine students would benefit from the programme, assuring of transparency and justice for all applicants during the screening and payment.

He lauded the state government for sponsoring 60 students to India on scholarship.