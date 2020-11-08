Government of Adamawa State has concluded plans to support 10,000 dry season farmers, towards revamping food security in the state.

The decision followed complaints of low yield of farm produce by farmers as a result of low rainfall for this year cropping season.

The government said its decision was to augment the gap and encourage agricultural diversification.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri made the plan known when he received youth leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on a solidarity visit over the weekend.

Fintiri mandated the relevant ministries to earmark arable lands at the local government levels and distribute to the youths and give them support to venture into agribusiness.

He tasked the youth leaders to sensitise their followers on the need for peaceful coexistence and embrace government empowerment programmes meant for their development.

Earlier in his remark, spokesman of the group, Abdurrahman Musa, who is the youth leader for Yola North Local Government Area commiserated with Fintiri on the recent uprising.

He lauded the governor for fulfilling all his campaign promises to the people of the state and pledged to support the administration.