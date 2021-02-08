BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Adamawa United defender, Abba Haruna, is in a “stable condition” after collapsing during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Jigawa Golden Stars in Kaduna yesterday.

The player, who was resuscitated by the medical teams was immediately rushed to the hospital for additional medical attention.

It was gathered that the player collapsed following a long journey arriving at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) barely 30 minutes before the commencement of the game.

The very keen match ended goalless at the end of the first half as all efforts to locate the net of both teams was futile, with Jigawa boys playing at home missing more scoring chances.